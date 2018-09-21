Watford, Gracia: "Chalobah diventerà un giocatore da oltre 50 milioni"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Nei giorni scorsi il capitano del Watford Troy Deeney si era espresso con termini entusiastici parlando di Nathaniel Chalobah, centrocampista ex Napoli oggi agli Hornets. Ed il tecnico Javi Gracia gli fa eco: "Sono d'accordo, può diventare un giocatore da 50 milioni di sterline in futuro. Non solo Chalobah però, tutti i giocatori che alleno in questo momento secondo me avranno valutazioni molto alte".