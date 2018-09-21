Wolves, Espirito Santo: "Mourinho una fonte d'ispirazione"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo, manager del Wolverhampton, si prepara per sfidare il suo 'mentore' José Mourinho. "Per tutti i giocatori che erano al Porto tra il 2003 e il 2004, è stato una fonte d'ispirazione. Sarà per sempre nei nostri cuori ma poi il tempo passa, le carriere si evolvono e devi camminare con le tue gambe. Però resterà per sempre fonte d'ispirazione e porterò i ricordi dell'avventura con lui per sempre con me".