RMC SPORT - Collovoti: "Douglas Costa va a 100 all'ora. Mertens in calo"

Termina la 32^ giornata del campionato di Serie A e come tutti i lunedìè il momento dei "Collovoti" rubrica a cura del campione del mondo, Fulvio Collovati, durante "Maracanà" e ai microfoni di RMC Sport.

TOP

Douglas Costa - 8

"E' entrato lui ed è cambiata la partita. Gli altri vanno a due all'ora e lui va a 100 all'ora"

Donnarumma - 9

"La parata che fa sul Napoli è da 9. C'è chi sosteneva che Milik potesse calciare diversamente. Dopo ieri ha sgombrato ogni dubbio sulle sue qualità".

Diabatè - 8

"Terza doppietta di fila e quindi si prende un bel otto. Se fosse arrivato prima il Benevento avrebbe potuto pensare anche a salvarsi"

Ballardini - 7

"Merita la riconferma. Questo Genoa ha del miracoloso"

FLOP

Rafinha - 5

"Da uno come lui mi aspetto di più, ora è anche diverso tempo che è in Italia e ancora non è riuscito a segnare. Dà sempre un'impressione di essere a mezzo servizio"

Difesa della Samp - 4

"Ferrari soprattutto ha fatto male, ma tutta la difesa della Samp sta facendo acqua soprattutto in trasferta"

Mertens - 4

"Il calo fisico del belga si nota. E' vero che ha giocato tanto, ma fatica troppo".

Oddo - 4

"Ha fatto benissimo all'inizio, ma ora è arrivato a 9 sconfitte consecutive. Delneri è stato cacciato per molto meno".