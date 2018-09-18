RMC SPORT - Collovoti: "Rivincita Petagna. Voto 0 per Costa"

© foto di Federico De Luca

A RMC Sport è il momento dei Collovoti di Fulvio Collovati per la quarta giornata di Serie A.

TOP

Cancelo: Il miglior acquisto della Juventus, non ha mai sbagliato partita: concede qualcosa in fase difensiva ma la sua prestazione è stata ottima. VOTO 7

Stepinski. Con Giaccherini ha messo in difficoltà l’intera difesa della Roma. VOTO 7

Petagna: Bella doppietta, si è preso una rivincita. Troppo frettolosamente sbolognato dall’Atalanta. VOTO 8

FLOP

Perisic: Da lui ci si aspetta molto di più. Forse paga l’ottimo mondiale che ha disputato. VOTO 4

Jesus: Possibile che la Roma non abbia giocatori migliori di lui? VOTO 3,5

Destro: Il Bologna non ha ancora segnato nelle prime quattro partite di campionato. Giocatore in declino. VOTO 4

Douglas Costa: Gesto inqualificabile e antisportivo. Giusta la multa. VOTO 0