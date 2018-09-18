  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto già chiusa dopo Juventus-Napoli?
  Si, la Juventus è troppo più forte delle altre
  No, il Napoli è ancora in corsa
  No, le milanesi e la Roma possono ancora rimontare

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
I Collovoti

RMC SPORT - Collovoti: "Rivincita Petagna. Voto 0 per Costa"

18.09.2018 15:14 di RMCSport Redazione  Twitter:    articolo letto 3389 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

A RMC Sport è il momento dei Collovoti di Fulvio Collovati per la quarta giornata di Serie A.

TOP

Cancelo: Il miglior acquisto della Juventus, non ha mai sbagliato partita: concede qualcosa in fase difensiva ma la sua prestazione è stata ottima. VOTO 7
Stepinski. Con Giaccherini ha messo in difficoltà l’intera difesa della Roma. VOTO 7
Petagna: Bella doppietta, si è preso una rivincita. Troppo frettolosamente sbolognato dall’Atalanta. VOTO 8

FLOP

Perisic: Da lui ci si aspetta molto di più. Forse paga l’ottimo mondiale che ha disputato. VOTO 4
Jesus: Possibile che la Roma non abbia giocatori migliori di lui? VOTO 3,5
Destro: Il Bologna non ha ancora segnato nelle prime quattro partite di campionato. Giocatore in declino. VOTO 4
Douglas Costa: Gesto inqualificabile e antisportivo. Giusta la multa. VOTO 0
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie B

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Allegri sta vincendo l'ultima sfida (e Ronaldo...). Inter: Spalletti ha un muro insuperabile da battere (e c'entra Icardi). Milan: il mercato e la memoria corta. Arriva il derby, con le solite balle...

Juve: Allegri sta vincendo l'ultima sfida (e Ronaldo...). Inter: Spalletti ha un muro insuperabile da battere (e c'entra Icardi). Milan: il mercato e la memoria corta. Arriva il derby, con le solite balle...

Primo piano

...con Di Carlo

...con Di Carlo “La Juventus non partiva così bene da tempo, grande merito a CR7 che in campo sprona tutti. Quest’anno è bello vedere i bianconeri, c’è grande entusiasmo”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb Domenico Di Carlo fa le carte al campionato di Serie A. Sorride l’Inter, nonostante la partenza... “È...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy