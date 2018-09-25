RMC SPORT - I Collovoti: "Top Gervinho-Chiesa-Insigne; che flop la Roma"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Nuova giornata di campionato, ed ecco allora i voti di Fulvio Collovati.

TOP

Gervinho, non è da tutti i giorni vedere un gol del genere, al quale metto 9. Se lo avesse fatto Ronaldo era da 10. Lo davano per finito, ma dimostra che non è così.

8 a Chiesa, che nella vittoria con la Spal è stato il trascinatore. Chissà se si ripeterà con l’Inter.

7,5 a Insigne, quasi cannoniere, cosa mai successa. La nuova posizione gli giova.

Menzione particolare a Pippo Inzaghi. Battere la Roma non è stato difficile, ma la squadra ha vinto con il cuore, che ci metteva lui in campo. Per lui 8

FLOP

Calhanoglu, manca l’uomo di Gattuso. Per lui 5, visto che non è ancora determinante.

Il Torino, forse come diceva Mazzarri, meritava tutte insufficienze. 4 a Moretti incerto e sfasato.

4 anche a Pastore. Non è il responsabile del flop della Roma, ma è il simbolo della campagna acquisti insufficiente di Monchi.

Menzione per Di Francesco, che ha delle responsabilità. Ma è anche colpa della società, che gli ha smontato il centrocampo. Ora spetta a lui scuotere l’anima dei giocatori.