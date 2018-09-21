  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi tra le italiane passerà il girone di Champions League?
  Tutte
  Juventus, Inter e Roma
  Juventus, Inter e Napoli
  Juventus, Napoli e Roma
  Inter, Napoli e Roma
  Juventus e Roma
  Juventus e Inter
  Juventus e Napoli
  Inter e Roma
  Inter e Napoli
  Roma e Napoli
  Solo la Juventus
  Solo la Roma
  Solo l'Inter
  Solo il Napoli
  Nessuna

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Le Statistiche

Mazzarri e Ancelotti, non vi piacciono proprio le mezze misure

21.09.2018 10:52 di Redazione Footstats  Twitter:    articolo letto 2677 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Per l'undicesima volta si scontrano Mazzarri e Ancelotti. E finora questa è una sfida che non è mai finita in parità, o ha vinto uno o ha vinto l'altro, anche se spesso è stato Ancelotti ad avere la meglio.

L'ultimo confronto, che risale al 1 marzo 2009, ha visto però un successo di Mazzarri (Sampdoria-Milan 2-1 con gol blucerchiati di Cassano e Pazzini).

C'è da notare un altro fattore; le squadre di Ancelotti segnano sempre a quelle di Mazzarri con un'unica eccezione: Reggina-Milan 2-0, ultima giornata del campionato 2006/07.

Tradizione favorevole ad Ancelotti anche quando le sue squadre giocano in casa dell'avversario anche se di misura (3 vittorie contro 2).

TUTTI I PRECEDENTI TRA MAZZARRI E ANCELOTTI (ANDATA E RITORNO)
3 vittorie squadre Mazzarri
0 pareggi
7 vittorie squadre Ancelotti
10 gol fatti squadre Mazzarri
23 gol fatti squadre Ancelotti
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Var, ora è uno scandalo. Ecco perché gli arbitri sono tornati indietro e non lo usano quasi più. Il caso Ronaldo lo imporrebbe anche in Champions. La guerra fra Infantino (Fifa) e Ceferin (Uefa) dietro il cambio di linea

Var, ora è uno scandalo. Ecco perché gli arbitri sono tornati indietro e non lo usano quasi più. Il caso Ronaldo lo imporrebbe anche in Champions. La guerra fra Infantino (Fifa) e Ceferin (Uefa) dietro il cambio di linea

Primo piano

TMW News - Inter, esame Samp. Milan e Lazio, l'Europa League sorride

TMW News - Inter, esame Samp. Milan e Lazio, l'Europa League sorride Edizione del TMW News dedicata a Lazio e Milan, entrambe vincenti nel loro debutto stagione in Europa League. In primo piano, inoltre, anche il momento positivo dell'Inter, attesa dalla gara contro la Samp, e la preview di Fiorentina-Spal. Per vedere il TMW News clicca sul video in...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy