Quell'Inzaghi-Di Francesco entrato nella storia del calcio (neroverde)

© foto di Luca Bargellini

Il primo e unico Inzaghi-Di Francesco in Serie A è entrato di diritto nella storia del calcio. Almeno in quella del calcio neroverde.

Stagione 2014-2015, 17esima giornata, al Meazza il Milan affronta il Sassuolo e, per la prima volta, gli emiliani conquistano l’intera posta in palio.

Prima e dopo di allora, infatti, in casa dei rossoneri arriveranno solo sconfitte o al massimo un pareggio.

E non va meglio la sfida a campi invertiti: al Mapei Stadium di Reggio Emilia finisce nuovamente con un successo per Di Francesco, stavolta col punteggio di 3-2.

Insomma, l’ex bomber non solo è alla ricerca dei primi gol con la proprio squadra, ma anche dei primi punti contro Di Francesco.

TUTTI I PRECEDENTI FRA INZAGHI E DI FRANCESCO IN CAMPIONATO

0 vittorie Inzaghi

0 pareggi

2 vittorie Di Francesco

3 gol fatti squadre di Inzaghi

5 gol fatti squadre di Di Francesco