Spal, l'ultimo gol in casa Fiorentina è del 1961

© foto di Federico Gaetano

La prima e l’ultima volta è stato un pareggio a reti inviolate. La passata stagione fu segno X all’andata e al ritorno…

Fiorentina-Spal rappresenta quarta contro seconda dell’attuale classifica di Serie A.

I ferraresi non marcano gol nel capoluogo toscano dall’8 ottobre 1961. Massei mise a segno il momentaneo vantaggio ospite, poi arrivarono 5 reti viola: Milani, Dell’Angelo, doppietta di Hamrin e Petris.

Ecco dopo altre 6 sfide nel massimo campionato senza colpo ferire.

Va da sé che il bilancio totale degli scontri diretti finisce per strizzare l’occhio alla Fiorentina, avanti per numero di vittorie, 10-2, e gol marcati 25-10. Mentre i pareggi ammontano a 6.

Da notare che dei 18 incontri disputati uno, il primo, è andato in scena in cadetteria. Era la stagione 1938-1939 e al fischio finale fu 2-1 per i giocatori di casa.

CONFRONTI DIRETTI A FIRENZE (SERIE A E SERIE B)

18 incontri disputati

10 vittorie Fiorentina

6 pareggi

2 vittorie Spal

25 gol fatti Fiorentina

10 gol fatti Spal

PRIMA SFIDA A FIRENZE (SERIE A)

Fiorentina-Spal 0-0, 13° giornata 1951/1952

ULTIMA SFIDA A FIRENZE (SERIE A)

Fiorentina-Spal 0-0, 32° giornata 2017/2018