David Seaman, recordman di presenze e baluardo di un grande Arsenal

In Inghilterra è una sorta di istituzione calcistica. Normale, se in carriera sei stato uno dei pochi giocatori al mondo ad aver sforato il traguardo delle 1000 presenze in gare ufficiali. David Seaman nasce calcisticamente nel Leeds United. Nell'82 fu acquistato dal Peterborough United, quindi dopo 2 anni ecco la chiamata del Birmingham City. Dall'86 al '90 gioca a Londra, nel QPR, ma è dal '90 in poi che la sua fama inizierà a crescere. Perché in quell'anno viene acquistato dall'Arsenal, club con cui disputerà oltre 450 partite e vincerà tantissimi trofei in ambito nazionale e internazionale. Con i Gunners giocherà per ben 13 stagioni, prima di chiudere la carriera, a oltre 40 anni, col Manchester City nel 2004. Notevole è stata anche la sua carriera con l'Inghilterra, con cui ha disputato 75 incontri, secondo solo a Peter Shilton. In carriera ha vinto 3 Campionati inglesi, 4 Coppe d'Inghilterra, una Coppa di Lega inglese, una Coppa delle Coppe e 3 Community Shield. Oggi David Seaman compie 55 anni. E' nato oggi anche Tommaso Rocchi.