David Seaman, recordman di presenze e baluardo di un grande Arsenal

19.09.2018 05:00 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 5075 volte

In Inghilterra è una sorta di istituzione calcistica. Normale, se in carriera sei stato uno dei pochi giocatori al mondo ad aver sforato il traguardo delle 1000 presenze in gare ufficiali. David Seaman nasce calcisticamente nel Leeds United. Nell'82 fu acquistato dal Peterborough United, quindi dopo 2 anni ecco la chiamata del Birmingham City. Dall'86 al '90 gioca a Londra, nel QPR, ma è dal '90 in poi che la sua fama inizierà a crescere. Perché in quell'anno viene acquistato dall'Arsenal, club con cui disputerà oltre 450 partite e vincerà tantissimi trofei in ambito nazionale e internazionale. Con i Gunners giocherà per ben 13 stagioni, prima di chiudere la carriera, a oltre 40 anni, col Manchester City nel 2004. Notevole è stata anche la sua carriera con l'Inghilterra, con cui ha disputato 75 incontri, secondo solo a Peter Shilton. In carriera ha vinto 3 Campionati inglesi, 4 Coppe d'Inghilterra, una Coppa di Lega inglese, una Coppa delle Coppe e 3 Community Shield. Oggi David Seaman compie 55 anni. E' nato oggi anche Tommaso Rocchi.
EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

Primo piano

Champions League: la legge dei bomber non passa mai di moda

Champions League: la legge dei bomber non passa mai di moda La notte del bomber. Si è aperta con questo tema inequivocabile la nuova edizione della Champions League formato 2018/19, caratterizzata più che mai dell’influenza netta dei centravanti che animano i sogni delle rispettive squadre di competenza. Le danze sono state aperte da un veterano...
