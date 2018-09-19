Corriere del Mezzogiorno: "Insigne da Champions. Lo ferma la traversa"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

"Insigne da Champions. Solo la traversa lo ferma". Questo il titolo dell'edizione odierna del Corriere del Mezzogiorno in merito al debutto in Champions del Napoli contro la Stella Rossa. La squadra di Ancelotti - si legge - domina a Belgrado ma non va oltre lo 0-0.