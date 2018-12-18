Milano Finanza in prima pagina: "Elliott pronto a salire in Tim"

© foto di Ospite

"Elliott pronto a salire in Tim", si legge sull'apertura odierna di MilanoFinanza. Il fondo proprietario, fra le altre cose, del Milan vuol aumentare la propria partecipazione nel gruppo TLC passando dall'8.8% al 10%. Già avviata la raccolta di deleghe in vista dell'assemblea che non si terrà prima di marco.