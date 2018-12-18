Riganò al CorriereFiorentino: "Dito di Simeone? Ora continui a segnare"

© foto di Ospite

Il Corriere Fiorentino torna sulle polemiche nate in casa Fiorentina per l'esultanza polemica di Giovanni Simeone dopo il gol segnato contro l'Empoli. E per farlo il quotidiano ha intervistato l'ex bomber gigliato Christian Riganò: "Il dito di Simeone? Per farsi perdonare continui a fare gol", le parole dell'ex attaccante.