Brasile, Tite: "Neymar non al 100%, ma giocherà. Fred out"

"Neymar non è ancora al 100%, ma fisicamente può considerarsi un privilegiato. Il suo sprint alla massima velocità è impressionante, non è al massimo, ma sicuramente ha tutto per giocare già domani una grande partita". Così il ct del Brasile Tite, alla vigilia della sfida contro la Svizzera. Il commissario tecnico verdeoro ha certificato la presenza nel suo numero 10.

Discorso diverso per Fred, nuovo attaccante del Manchester United: "Abbiamo 23 atleti di alto livello, Fred non è in condizione per giocare".

Tite, che ha scelto Marcelo come capitano per la sfida di domani, ha chiesto ai suoi ragazzi massima attenzione: "Sarà una sfida con alto tasso di difficoltà, ci sfideranno al massimo".