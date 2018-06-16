Mbappé nella storia: è il francese più giovane in una competizione

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

La Francia è in campo contro l'Australia, in occasione della prima gara del girone C per Russia 2018. Intanto Kylian Mbappé batte un record per la Nazionale transalpina: l'attaccante del Paris Saint-Germain ed ex Monaco, a 19 anni e 6 mesi, si afferma come il più giovane calciatore francese a giocare un grande torneo internazionale.