Svizzera, Lichtsteiner con l'incubo Neymar": Impossibile neutralizzarlo"

Lichtsteiner 'impossibile fermarlo' ma il ct Petkovic ci crede

(ANSA) - ROMA, 16 GIU - Domani a Russia 2018 è il giorno del Brasile, che esordisce nel torneo iridato affrontando la Svizzera a Rostov. Il problema principale per il ct rossocrociato Vladimir Petkovic, ex Lazio, sarà come fermare Neymar Che O Ney possa far venire il mal di testa lo conferma in conferenza stampa il capitano elvetico Stephan Lichtsteiner, appena passato dalla Juve all'Arsenal. "Penso che in 90' sia praticamente impossibile neutralizzare Neymar - ammette Lichtsteiner -. Dopo Cristiano Ronaldo, è il miglior giocatore del mondo, il più completo in quella posizione. Contro il Brasile l'unica sarà rimanere coesi e tentare in qualche modo d'imporre il nostro gioco". Più ottimista Petkovic. "Ho cominciato da poco a studiare il Brasile - ammette -, e ancora non ne ho parlato con i miei. Rispetto a prima gioca più all'europea, e i risultati si vedono. Però io, da tecnico e da pedagogo del calcio, per prima cosa mi preoccupo di come gioca la mia squadra. Noi siamo venuti per cercare di vincere contro qualsiasi avversario".