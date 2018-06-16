Svizzera, Petkovic: "Col Brasile al 150%. Undici titolare già in testa"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Vladimir Petkovic, ct della Svizzera, in conferenza stampa ha così presentato la sfida di domani contro il Brasile, gara d'esordio in questo Mondiale per la compagine elvetica: "Questa squadra deve cercare di agire, di proporre il proprio gioco. Quando l'avversario è forte dobbiamo essere pronti a fare la nostra parte e domani dovremo dare non solo il 100% ma il 150%".

I titolari non sono ancora stati svelati, ma Petkovic ha le idee chiare. "La squadra ce l'ho in testa, ma è difficile esserne sicuri prima dell'ultimo allenamento. Adesso ci aspetta una bella dormita e poi domani mattina si decide".