Ag. Karnezis: "Concorrenza? Non è un problema. Felice del Napoli"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Intervistato da Radio CRC, Milan Milanovic, agente di Orestis Karnezis, ha parlato del momento del suo assistito. "È felicissimo di essere allenato da Ancelotti. E’ molto contento di essere tornato in Italia, sta vivendo una grande esperienza a Napoli. La concorrenza col ritorno di Meret non sarà un problema. In un grande club devono esserci tre grandi portieri e il Napoli è un grande club. Ci saranno tre competizioni quindi Karnezis avrà sicuramente spazio".