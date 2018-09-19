Atalanta, L. Percassi: "Nessun allarme"

'Gasperini e le sue scelte non sono in discussione'

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - BERGAMO, 19 SET - "Non è il caso di creare allarmismi per una partita persa su due episodi, una punizione e una serie di rimpalli". L'ad dell'Atalanta, Luca Percassi, invita la squadra a superare lo shock per il ko contro la Spal. "Petagna è un ragazzo ancora di nostra proprietà e, come per Cristante, provo per lui un affetto particolare, la legge dell'ex non esiste solo sulla carta - prosegue il dirigente dei nerazzurri -. Ho molta fiducia nei ragazzi e in Gasperini, di cui tutti riconoscono il valore: le sue scelte non possono essere messe in discussione, anche se a fine partita in Italia siamo tutti allenatori e affrettiamo i giudizi. Non io, comunque".