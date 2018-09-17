Bologna, Bigon: "Non facciamo drammi, non siamo da allarme rosso"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Il direttore sportivo del Bologna Riccardo Bigon ha commentato il ko subito sul campo del Genoa: “Non siamo da allarme rosso, vero che nel calcio tutto va più veloce ma alla quarta di campionato non c’è da fare drammi, c’è solo da continuare a lavorare per migliorare e portare gli episodi dalla nostra. Capisco che vengano giudicati solo i risultati ma io devo anche vedere cosa c’è dentro la partita. E in campo oggi si è vista una partita da pareggio, con grande equilibrio. L’anno scorso portammo a casa tre punti da una partita molto meno convincente di questa, questo significa che spesso contano gli episodi: ci basta una giocata, un gol e cambia tutto. In queste tre sconfitte il nostro portiere non è stato mai impegnato, sul campo nessuno è stato nettamente superiore a noi, neanche l’Inter. Questo mi da fiducia. C’è da lavorare a testa bassa, compatti e uniti, e i risultati arriveranno. La reazione di Pulgar? Non sono preoccupato, è ancora giovane e quest’anno ha più responsabilità, sta crescendo molto”, ha concluso.