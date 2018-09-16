Cagliari, Maran: "Pareggio giusto col Milan. Contento per Joao Pedro"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo il pareggio arrivato con il Maran, il tecnico del Cagliari Rolando Maran ha parlato ai microfoni de La Domenica Sportiva: "Siamo stati aggressivi, potevamo raddoppiare in un'altra occasione. Il Milan ci ha fatto correre un po' a vuoto, abbiamo cercato di portare a casa il risultato in maniera diversa, il pareggio è giusto e premia il lavoro di questi ragazzi. Joao Pedro? È stato fuori, non ha potuto giocare nemmeno un'amichevole. È il giusto premio dopo tanta sofferenza e tante amarezze".