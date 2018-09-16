Cagliari, Maran: "Punto importante. Barella merita la ribalta"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Ai microfoni di Radio Rai è intervenuto il tecnico del Cagliari Rolando Maran che ha così commentato il pareggio per 1-1 contro il Milan: “I nostri tifosi hanno apprezzato il modo in cui è andata in campo la squadra. Ci portiamo a casa un punto sicuramente importante che abbiamo legittimato nel primo tempo. Non abbiamo rischiato più di tanto, credo che sia un pareggio giusto. La squadra mi è piaciuta finché non ha abbassato i ritmi, poi siamo calati un po’ ma siamo stati bravi a mettere in campo sostanza e a portare a casa un pari importante. È mancata personalità? Purtroppo qualche errore ci sta, un episodio ti può cambiare la partita, potevamo chiudere la gara nel primo tempo. Siamo andati veramente forti nella prima parte e l’abbiamo pagato nella seconda. Ma la squadra è sempre stata squadra, cercando di ribattere colpo su colpo”.

Barella da Nazionale? “Nicolò è straordinario, sta crescendo di partita in partita. Ha tirato fuori delle giocate importanti giocando davanti alla difesa, risponde sempre in maniera positiva. Merita la ribalta che sta avendo e sono sicuro che avrà soddisfazione anche in Nazionale”.