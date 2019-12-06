Cagliari, Ragatzu: "Una vittoria del gruppo, unito e sano"

© foto di Sandro Giordano

Come riferisce calciocasteddu.it, nella zona mista della "Sardegna Arena" ha parlato l'attaccante del Cagliari Daniele Ragatzu. Serata magica per il classe '91 questa di Coppa, con assist e gol che hanno steso la Sampdoria: “Mi alleno sempre al massimo per mettermi in mostra. Così, allo stesso modo, ho dato il 100% per farmi trovare pronto in vista di questa occasione. Una vittoria del gruppo, unito e sano. L’assist per Cerri? Ho sfruttato l’uno contro uno tenendo a mente i movimenti di Alberto. Giochiamo spesso insieme in allenamento e ci troviamo bene. Ringrazio Ionita per il bel pallone del 2-0".