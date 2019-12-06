  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Qual è il vostro miglior acquisto dopo il primo trimestre?
  Muriel (Atalanta)
  Nainggolan (Cagliari)
  Ribery (Fiorentina)
  Lukaku (Inter)
  De Ligt (Juventus)
  Hernandez (Milan)
  Kulusevski (Parma)
  Lozano (Napoli)
  Smalling (Roma)
  Caputo (Sassuolo)

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Cagliari, Ragatzu: "Una vittoria del gruppo, unito e sano"

06.12.2019 00:30 di Claudia Marrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 810 volte
© foto di Sandro Giordano

Come riferisce calciocasteddu.it, nella zona mista della "Sardegna Arena" ha parlato l'attaccante del Cagliari Daniele Ragatzu. Serata magica per il classe '91 questa di Coppa, con assist e gol che hanno steso la Sampdoria: “Mi alleno sempre al massimo per mettermi in mostra. Così, allo stesso modo, ho dato il 100% per farmi trovare pronto in vista di questa occasione. Una vittoria del gruppo, unito e sano. L’assist per Cerri? Ho sfruttato l’uno contro uno tenendo a mente i movimenti di Alberto. Giochiamo spesso insieme in allenamento e ci troviamo bene. Ringrazio Ionita per il bel pallone del 2-0".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Primo piano

...con Cecere

...con Cecere “Radu? Il percorso di crescita è in linea con le aspettative di tutti, dopo questa stagione tornerà all’Inter e si giocherà il suo posto con Handanovic“. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’agente del portiere del Genoa, Crescenzo Cecere. Al Genoa è cresciuto e si è imposto come uno dei portieri...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53