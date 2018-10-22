Chievo, a gennaio un rinforzo per Ventura: può arrivare El Kaddouri

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Non è iniziata nel migliore dei modi l'esperienza al ChievoVerona di Giampiero Ventura. Tuttavia Sportmediaset.it scrive che l'ex ct della Nazionale italiana, durante il mese di gennaio, potrebbe accogliere un calciatore che ha allenato a Torino. Si tratta di Omar El Kaddouri, trequartista marocchino ex Napoli ed Empoli ora in forza ai greci del PAOK Salonicco. Già la scorsa estate - si legge - c'era stato un sondaggio da parte dei clivensi.