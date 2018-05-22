  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A

Chievo, Campedelli valuta profilo esperto per la panchina: Nicola in pole

22.05.2018 16:24 di Michele Pavese   
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Giorni decisivi in casa Chievo per la scelta della guida tecnica per la prossima stagione. Come riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport, la salvezza raggiunta mette Lorenzo D'Anna in una posizione ottimale, ma il presidente Campedelli è tentato da nomi esperti per la categoria: Davide Nicola dovrebbe avere un colloquio con la dirigenza clivense nei prossimi giorni.
