Dall'Inghilterra, il Chelsea forte su Chiesa

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Maurizio Sarri non ha dimenticato la propria predilezione per Federico Chiesa. Tanto che l'attaccante della Fiorentina è finito nel mirino del Chelsea per il mercato di gennaio. I media inglesi rilanciano le follie che potrebbero operare i Blues per sorpassare definitivamente le avversarie, con la Juventus parecchio interessata al giocatore.