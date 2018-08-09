Empoli, agenti di Krunic spingono per la cessione. Torino alla finestra

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Arrivano attraverso Il Tirreno le ultime novità in merito al futuro di Rade Krunic (24), centrocampista dell'Empoli nel mirino del Torino. Ieri i suoi agenti, con in testa il loro rappresentante italiano Sergio Berti, hanno assistito all'allenamento pomeridiano della formazione toscana, per provare a 'spingere' la cessione del bosniaco. L'Empoli valuta il ragazzo circa sette milioni di euro, l'eventuale contropartita Afriyie Acquah (26) è valutata circa un milione. Serve un conguaglio di sei milioni di euro, dunque.