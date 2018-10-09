Empoli, Andreazzoli contrario alle soste per le nazionali: "Mi fanno schifo"

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Il tecnico dell'Empoli, Aurelio Andreazzoli, ha parlato a Radio Lady della prossima partita contro il Frosinone: "A me le soste fanno schifo. Abbiamo tanti ragazzi che andranno fuori e non sappiamo ancora come torneranno. Siamo in una buona condizione psicofisica, riusciamo a giocarcela nel secondo tempo. Gli avversari ci fanno i complimenti per ritmo e qualità, ma tornare tra 14 giorni non ti fa sapere cosa potrà succedere".