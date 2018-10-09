  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Pasqualin: “Avvilente pensare ad Allan in Nazionale”

09.10.2018
© foto di Vincenzo Micehclucci Photographer

“È avvilente solo pensare di poter affidare la rappresentanza della patria ad uno straniero scartato dalla sua. Marques Louriero Allan è un gran bel giocatore che ha solo torto di essere brasiliano e non italiano”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’avvocato Claudio Pasqualin a proposito delle voci che accostano Allan alla maglia della Nazionale Italiana. “Allora - continua Pasqualin - perché non convocare nella nostra nazionale Ronaldo che oltretutto ha un nome più accattivante e addirittura religioso e che suona più italico di Marques Louriero Allan? E poi - conclude - ci si domanda perché i nostri giovani non vengono valorizzati o addirittura non trovano posto in squadra”.
