  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

FOCUS TMW - Limite prestiti, Cagliari a quota 14: in linea con la FIFA

14.09.2018 11:30 di Andrea Losapio  Twitter:    articolo letto 1591 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

La FIFA vuole limitare i prestiti: solamente 8 a stagione. Cagliari ne ha 14

Il Cagliari ha una succursale che si chiama Olbia. Sono otto i calciatori che sono finiti dall'altra parte dell'isola, in Serie C, qualcuno anche di livello. Come Vergara, ex Milan, oppure Ceter, pagato 3 milioni di euro (!) non più tardi di sei mesi fa, dal Deportivo Quindio.

IL GIOIELLO HAN - Oltre a Giannetti e Ragatzu, due possibili (ex) golden boy del calcio italiano, c'è pure Kwang-Song Han, attaccante nordcoreano che piace alle big, Juventus in primis, che era tornato al Cagliari nello scorso inverno per dare una mano verso la salvezza. Sette presenze e zero gol e quindi ritorno al Perugia, dove aveva giocato sei mesi da protagonista.

SOLO OTTO - In questo momento il Cagliari sarebbe quindi in accordo con le nuove regole della FIFA, con sei giocatori del vivaio in prestito - e under 21 - tra cui spicca Deiola, più otto che non fanno parte di questo ristretto novero.

Ecco la lista

PRESTITI
Vergara, Giannetti, Ragatzu

UNDER 21
Crosta, Cotali, Pinna, Deiola, Biancu, Colombatto,

UNDER 21 MA NON DEL VIVAIO
Miangue, Caligara, Han, Ceter, Capello
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Dybala al Real, Pogba alla Juve, Griezmann allo United: si prepara un grande giro forse già a gennaio. Molto dipende da Zidane. E l’Inter non molla Modric. Sta per finire lo strapotere dei procuratori. Stop ai prestiti selvaggi

Dybala al Real, Pogba alla Juve, Griezmann allo United: si prepara un grande giro forse già a gennaio. Molto dipende da Zidane. E l’Inter non molla Modric. Sta per finire lo strapotere dei procuratori. Stop ai prestiti selvaggi

Primo piano

FOCUS TMW - Limite prestiti, Frosinone a quota 4. E 10 in entrata

FOCUS TMW - Limite prestiti, Frosinone a quota 4. E 10 in entrata La FIFA vuole limitare i prestiti: solamente 8 a stagione. Il Frosinone ne ha la metà, 4 Caso paradossale per il Frosinone: se oggi la FIFA dovesse varare, dal giorno alla notte, la limitazione dei prestiti, sarebbe completamente in linea con i dettami. Questo principalmente per...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy