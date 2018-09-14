FOCUS TMW - Limite prestiti, Cagliari a quota 14: in linea con la FIFA

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

La FIFA vuole limitare i prestiti: solamente 8 a stagione. Cagliari ne ha 14

Il Cagliari ha una succursale che si chiama Olbia. Sono otto i calciatori che sono finiti dall'altra parte dell'isola, in Serie C, qualcuno anche di livello. Come Vergara, ex Milan, oppure Ceter, pagato 3 milioni di euro (!) non più tardi di sei mesi fa, dal Deportivo Quindio.

IL GIOIELLO HAN - Oltre a Giannetti e Ragatzu, due possibili (ex) golden boy del calcio italiano, c'è pure Kwang-Song Han, attaccante nordcoreano che piace alle big, Juventus in primis, che era tornato al Cagliari nello scorso inverno per dare una mano verso la salvezza. Sette presenze e zero gol e quindi ritorno al Perugia, dove aveva giocato sei mesi da protagonista.

SOLO OTTO - In questo momento il Cagliari sarebbe quindi in accordo con le nuove regole della FIFA, con sei giocatori del vivaio in prestito - e under 21 - tra cui spicca Deiola, più otto che non fanno parte di questo ristretto novero.

Ecco la lista

PRESTITI

Vergara, Giannetti, Ragatzu

UNDER 21

Crosta, Cotali, Pinna, Deiola, Biancu, Colombatto,

UNDER 21 MA NON DEL VIVAIO

Miangue, Caligara, Han, Ceter, Capello