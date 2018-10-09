Furia Shakhtar: intervento killer su Taison ma è solo giallo

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Un cartellino giallo in cambio di un legamento. Uno scompenso di effetti senza pari, ma paradossalmente è ciò che si è verificato nel corso dell’ultima gara di campionato ucraino tra lo Zorya e lo Shakhtar Donetsk. L’intervento killer commesso da Igor Kharatin è già diventato virale sul web, non solo per via della dinamica violenta dell’impatto, ma anche per la clamorosa decisione del direttore di gara di punirlo soltanto con un cartellino giallo. Scelta singolare e sbagliata, visto che chi ha subito questo fallo, ovvero il brasiliano Taison, già obiettivo di mercato di diverse squadre italiane, sarà costretto a stare lontano dal campo per diverse settimane avendo messo a rischio l’integrità del suo legamento. Incredibile, ma vero!