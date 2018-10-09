  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto già chiusa dopo Juventus-Napoli?
  Si, la Juventus è troppo più forte delle altre
  No, il Napoli è ancora in corsa
  No, le milanesi e la Roma possono ancora rimontare

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Furia Shakhtar: intervento killer su Taison ma è solo giallo

09.10.2018 07:15 di Gianluigi Longari  Twitter:    articolo letto 4004 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Un cartellino giallo in cambio di un legamento. Uno scompenso di effetti senza pari, ma paradossalmente è ciò che si è verificato nel corso dell’ultima gara di campionato ucraino tra lo Zorya e lo Shakhtar Donetsk. L’intervento killer commesso da Igor Kharatin è già diventato virale sul web, non solo per via della dinamica violenta dell’impatto, ma anche per la clamorosa decisione del direttore di gara di punirlo soltanto con un cartellino giallo. Scelta singolare e sbagliata, visto che chi ha subito questo fallo, ovvero il brasiliano Taison, già obiettivo di mercato di diverse squadre italiane, sarà costretto a stare lontano dal campo per diverse settimane avendo messo a rischio l’integrità del suo legamento. Incredibile, ma vero!

ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Allegri sta vincendo l'ultima sfida (e Ronaldo...). Inter: Spalletti ha un muro insuperabile da battere (e c'entra Icardi). Milan: il mercato e la memoria corta. Arriva il derby, con le solite balle...

Juve: Allegri sta vincendo l'ultima sfida (e Ronaldo...). Inter: Spalletti ha un muro insuperabile da battere (e c'entra Icardi). Milan: il mercato e la memoria corta. Arriva il derby, con le solite balle...

Primo piano

Serie A, la Top 11 dell'8° turno: Siligardi il migliore. Poi, tanta Juventus

Serie A, la Top 11 dell'8° turno: Siligardi il migliore. Poi, tanta Juventus Domina la Juventus nella Top 11 dell'8° turno di Serie A. I bianconeri hanno dominato a Udine, vincendo 2-0 e potendo anche uscire dalla Dacia Arena con un successo più rotondo, non fosse stato per Scuffet, non a caso miglior portiere dell'ultimo turno. Tuttavia la palma di miglior...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy