La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Gazidis e il Milan: "Lavorerò per riportarlo dove merita"

18.09.2018 11:38 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2560 volte

Attraverso il sito ufficiale dell'Arsenal Ivan Gazidis ha voluto salutare i tifosi dei Gunners prima di abbracciare definitivamente il Milan. "Negli ultimi 10 anni ho avuto il privilegio di dedicarmi a questo grande club - ha scritto il nuovo dirigente rossonero. L'Arsenal sta entrando in un nuovo capitolo e ho fatto tutto il possibile per assicurarmi che sia pronto per affrontare questa sfida. Questo include strutture di livello mondiale e dirigenti eccezionali in ogni settore che portano avanti i valori del club, tra cui, ovviamente, Unai Emery, Raul Sanllehi e Vinai Venkatesham, di cui ho una fede enorme".

Sul Milan poi Gazidis scrive: "Dopo tanti anni passati fra la Major League Soccer e l'Arsenal, ora non vedo l'ora di unirmi ad un altro dei grandi club mondiali, il Milan, e di lavorare per riportarlo dove merita nel mondo del calcio. Fino ad allora, continuerò a dedicarmi con tutta la mia energia e fino al mio ultimo giorno per assicurare una transizione ordinata a vantaggio dell'Arsenal".

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

