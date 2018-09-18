Gazidis e il Milan: "Lavorerò per riportarlo dove merita"

Attraverso il sito ufficiale dell'Arsenal Ivan Gazidis ha voluto salutare i tifosi dei Gunners prima di abbracciare definitivamente il Milan. "Negli ultimi 10 anni ho avuto il privilegio di dedicarmi a questo grande club - ha scritto il nuovo dirigente rossonero. L'Arsenal sta entrando in un nuovo capitolo e ho fatto tutto il possibile per assicurarmi che sia pronto per affrontare questa sfida. Questo include strutture di livello mondiale e dirigenti eccezionali in ogni settore che portano avanti i valori del club, tra cui, ovviamente, Unai Emery, Raul Sanllehi e Vinai Venkatesham, di cui ho una fede enorme".

Sul Milan poi Gazidis scrive: "Dopo tanti anni passati fra la Major League Soccer e l'Arsenal, ora non vedo l'ora di unirmi ad un altro dei grandi club mondiali, il Milan, e di lavorare per riportarlo dove merita nel mondo del calcio. Fino ad allora, continuerò a dedicarmi con tutta la mia energia e fino al mio ultimo giorno per assicurare una transizione ordinata a vantaggio dell'Arsenal".