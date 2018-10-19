  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi merita il Pallone d'Oro 2018?
  Sergio Aguero
  Alisson Becker
  Gareth Bale
  Karim Benzema
  Edinson Cavani
  Thibaut Courtois
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Kevin De Bruyne
  Roberto Firmino
  Diego Godin
  Antoine Griezmann
  Eden Hazard
  N'Golo Kanté
  Isco
  Harry Kane
  Lionel Messi
  Neymar
  Jan Oblak
  Luka Modric
  Paul Pogba
  Sadio Mané
  Hugo Lloris
  Marcelo
  Kylian Mbappé
  Mario Mandzukic
  Ivan Rakitic
  Sergio Ramos
  Mohamed Salah
  Luis Suarez
  Raphael Varane

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Genoa, a gennaio nuovo assalto a Benito: servono tra i 5 e i 7 milioni

19.10.2018 21:00 di Pietro Lazzerini  Twitter:    articolo letto 4210 volte

Il Genoa torna a pensare a Loris Benito, esterno attualmente in forza allo Young Boys. Dopo averlo seguito l'estate scorsa, il Grifone sta pensando di fare un'offerta agli svizzeri in vista del mercato invernale. Per il suo acquisto, il club elvetico chiede tra i 5 e i 7 milioni di euro. A riportarlo è Il Secolo XIX.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Higuain da il via libera per Ibra al Milan. Tutto fatto, lui deciderà entro novembre. Barella, l’Inter torna in pole. Conte al Real, ora si può. Figc, Gravina è l’uomo giusto  

Higuain da il via libera per Ibra al Milan. Tutto fatto, lui deciderà entro novembre. Barella, l’Inter torna in pole. Conte al Real, ora si può. Figc, Gravina è l’uomo giusto  

Primo piano

Inter-Milan e l'ultimo derby. Con Icardi mattatore al contrario

Inter-Milan e l'ultimo derby. Con Icardi mattatore al contrario L'ultimo derby è stato un derby unico, a modo suo. L'unico anno, e forse ultimo, in cui si è tenuto derby tra proprietà cinesi. Stavolta è Cina contro Stati Uniti, allora era Suning contro Yonghong Li. L'ultimo derby si è giocato il 4 aprile 2018, posticipato dopo la scomparsa del...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy