Genoa, a gennaio nuovo assalto a Benito: servono tra i 5 e i 7 milioni

Il Genoa torna a pensare a Loris Benito, esterno attualmente in forza allo Young Boys. Dopo averlo seguito l'estate scorsa, il Grifone sta pensando di fare un'offerta agli svizzeri in vista del mercato invernale. Per il suo acquisto, il club elvetico chiede tra i 5 e i 7 milioni di euro. A riportarlo è Il Secolo XIX.