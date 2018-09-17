Genoa, Preziosi: "Fondamentale fare punti negli scontri diretti"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

“Vincere e sfruttare in casa gli scontri diretti è fondamentale". Il Genoa sorride, e al sito ufficiale del club parla il presidente Enrico Preziosi: "Nel primo tempo abbiamo faticato a trovare spazi, andando in difficoltà per le ripartenze del Bologna.

Nel secondo tempo siamo riusciti a cambiare marcia. Sono stati utili gli ingressi di giocatori freschi che hanno dato profondità. Abbiamo cambiato marcia".