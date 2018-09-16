È nata una stella: Barella è pronto per il grande salto

Migliore in campo per distacco, ormai pronto per il grande salto. La prestazione odierna di Nicolò Barella ha prodotto un giudizio unanime: il centrocampista classe 1997, che stasera è diventato il capitano più giovane della storia del Cagliari, è già un protagonista assoluto del nostro campionato. La sua crescita non è passata inosservata agli occhi del CT azzurro Roberto Mancini, che lo ha convocato per gli ultimi impegni della Nazionale senza però concedergli neanche un minuto contro Polonia e Portogallo.

Poco male, perché il ragazzo sardo continua a stupire ed è uno dei leader nello scacchiere tattico di Maran, un punto di riferimento imprescindibile. Personalità, corsa, dinamismo, colpi da campione vero: Giulini in estate ha rispedito al mittente tutte le offerte arrivate per il proprio gioiello, che meriterebbe - con tutto il rispetto per il Cagliari e la sua straordinaria storia - un palcoscenico più prestigioso. Si parla tanto di investire sui giovani e quello di Barella è un affare praticamente sicuro: alla sua età sono in pochi, in Europa, a poter vantare certi numeri. È nata una stella, adesso deve consacrarsi.