Inter-Milan e l'unico derby di ottobre. Firmato Fatih Terim

L’unico Inter-Milan della storia che si è giocato il 21 ottobre risale al 2001. In quell’occasione, i rossoneri guidati da Fatih Terim, dopo aver chiuso in svantaggio il primo tempo in virtù del gol di Ventola, ribaltarono completamente la sfida con quattro gol nel secondo tempo che portarono le firme di Shevchenko (doppietta), Contra e Inzaghi (al suo primo gol nel derby di Milano). Il gol del 2-4 interista venne segnato da Kallon a fine partita, ricorda MilanNews.it.

Il tabellino

INTER: Toldo; Vivas, Cordoba, Materazzi, Georgatos (31' st Okan); J.Zanetti, Seedorf, Di Biagio (27' st C.Zanetti), Guly; Ventola (22' st Adriano), Kallon. In panchina: Fontana, Simic, Gresko, Farinos.

Allenatore: Cuper.

MILAN: Abbiati; Costacurta, Laursen, Maldini, Serginho; Gattuso, Albertini (1' st Contra), Kaladze; Rui Costa (35' st Brocchi); Shevchenko, F.Inzaghi (22' st Donati). In panchina: S.Rossi, Pirlo, Javi Moreno, Simone.

Allenatore: Terim.

ARBITRO: Collina di Viareggio

RETI: 13' pt Ventola, 14' st e 32' st Shevchenko, 17' st Contra, 20' st F.Inzaghi e 46' st Kallon.