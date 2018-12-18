Le pagelle di Gasperini: suo regalo è la Dea che guarda alla Champions

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Le battute d'arresto contro Empoli e Napoli sono soltanto un ricordo, perché l'Atalanta ha ripreso a correre e ora è in piena zona Europa League. Con la Champions nel mirino, perché la Dea ha 24 punti grazie al successo di ieri sera contro la Lazio e - in attesa della gara tra Bologna e Milan - ha appena due lunghezze di ritardo dal quarto posto. Il tecnico Gian Piero Gasperini, intanto, registra ottimi voti sulle principali testate. "Il suo regalo è un'Atalanta in zona Europa, si guarda alla sfida contro la Juve del 26 dicembre ma nell'attesa di brinda sereni con un mister che mangerà ancora tanti panettoni sulla panchina nerazzurra", si legge sull'edizione bergamasca del Corriere della Sera. Tre punti costruiti tra cinismo e sudore, secondo Tuttosport.

Questi i voti sui principali media:

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6,5

Tuttosport: 6,5

Corriere dello Sport: 7

Corriere della Sera: 7,5