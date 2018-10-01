Le pagelle di Sorrentino: l'ultimo a mollare. Sempre lui il migliore

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Stefano Sorrentino prova a tenere a galla il Chievo e anche se non ha potuto nulla sul diagonale di Simone Zaza che è costato la sconfitta ai suoi, nella sfida del Bentegodi di ieri è stato il migliore. Lorenzo D'Anna deve correre ai ripari se non vorrà finire la sua avventura sulla panchina degli scaligeri prima della fine del campionato e il fatto che il suo portiere sia stato l'ultimo a mollare non è una buona notizia per lui. Capitano in campo e anche nello spogliatoio, vero condottiero di una squadra che non riesce a ritrovarsi.

I VOTI

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6,5

Corriere della Sera: 6,5

Tuttosport: 6

Tuttomercatoweb.com: 7