Il complicato rapporto di Cristiano Piccini col calcio italiano

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Cristiano Piccini inizierà a odiare il calcio italiano. Ignorato dalla “sua” Fiorentina, costretto a consacrarsi all’estero, tra Siviglia, Lisbona e ora Valencia. Sconosciuto alla Nazionale, nonostante giochi ad altissimi livelli da almeno un paio d’anni. Una piccola rivincita l’aspettava questa sera: ospitare da titolare la Juventus e Cristiano Ronaldo, lui che in Serie A è fermo a 21 presenze, per ricordare al Belpaese che cosa si sta perdendo. C’era anche una discreta attesa fra gli addetti ai lavori per riscoprire questo nostro talento di cui all’estero si parla così bene e che in Italia di fatto non conosciamo. E invece Marcelino lo fa sedere in panchina: una mossa conservativa, al suo posto Vezo che sulla carta sarebbe un centrale. Per difendersi dall’arrembaggio della Juve, e qualcuno dice anche perché si deve adattare al gioco del suo nuovo allenatore. Sta di fatto che, quando sente parlare di calcio italiano, Eupalla non pare intenzionato a sorridere al ragazzo di Firenze.