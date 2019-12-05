Inter, Conte elogia Fonseca: "Ha portato un'idea, merita elogi"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Nel corso della conferenza stampa odierna, Antonio Conte ha parlato anche del rivale Paulo Fonseca. "Sta dimostrando le sue qualità dopo l'ottima parentesi in Ucraina con lo Shakhtar Donetsk. In Italia ci si deve ambientare, gli avversari ti studiano e preparano sempre benissimo la gara per fermarti. Lui ha portato un'idea e l'ha anche modellata per questo campionato. La Roma merita i complimenti, ha un organico competitivo fatto di giocatori esperti e talenti molto interessanti. È una squadra che ha gamba e forza, non è una sorpresa come non lo è neppure la Lazio".

