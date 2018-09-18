Inter, difesa classica o a 3 e mezzo? Tutto dipende da D'Ambrosio

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Un dubbio che probabilmente Spalletti scioglierà solo a ridosso del fischio d’inizio. “D’Ambrosio sente ancora dolore, vediamo…”, aveva ammesso ieri in conferenza stampa il tecnico dell’Inter. Con Vrsaljko out la sua eventuale presenza (o assenza) diventa fondamentale per capire come l’Inter si disporrà in campo contro il Tottenham. Se il giocatore non dovesse regalare certezze assolute ecco che Spalletti sceglierà la difesa a 3. O a 3 e mezzo, visto che Skriniar sarebbe portato ad allargarsi verso destra in fase di non possesso con Asamoah pronto a scivolare sulla linea dei difensori. Se invece le ultimissime sensazioni dovessero essere confermate, con D’Ambrosio abile e arruolabile, ecco che si partirebbe con la consueta difesa a 4. Il tempo ora più che mai stringe. Ancora un paio d’ore scarse per pensarci e valutare, poi sarà tempo di formazioni ufficiali. E, finalmente, di Champions League.