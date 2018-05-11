  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi resterà fuori dalla prossima Champions League?
  Roma
  Lazio
  Inter

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Juve, dalla Francia: PSG forte su Alex Sandro. Ostacolo FFP

11.05.2018 13:15 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 5912 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il PSG ha deciso, secondo Le Parisien: il preferito del ds transalpino Antero Henrique per la fascia sinistra (vista la quasi certa partenza di Kurzawa) è Alex Sandro. Il brasiliano ha sbaragliato la concorrenza e nelle prossime settimane il PSG proverà l'assalto al brasiliano della Juve. Il tutto, ovviamente, aspettando le decisioni UEFA sulle eventuali sanzioni legate al fair play finanziario. Solo questo aspetto, per il quotidiano francese, potrebbe frenare la trattativa.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

La rabbia di Allegri, ha vinto la guerra di religione contro gli integralisti. Ecco cosa vuole per restare alla Juve. Sarri e De Laurentiis, un incontro per continuare assieme. Il valzer delle panchine bloccato dal Real

La rabbia di Allegri, ha vinto la guerra di religione contro gli integralisti. Ecco cosa vuole per restare alla Juve. Sarri e De Laurentiis, un incontro per continuare assieme. Il valzer delle panchine bloccato dal Real

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Villarreal, si lavora al rinnovo di Radu fino al 2021

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Villarreal, si lavora al rinnovo di Radu fino al 2021 Villarreal al lavoro per il futuro. Contatti avviati per il rinnovo del contratto del giovane terzino destro, Rinaldo Radu, fino al 2021. Il difensore classe 2002 è gestito dagli agenti Oscar Damiani e Crescenzo Cecere. E il Villarreal vuole blindare il giocatore, lavori in corso......
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.