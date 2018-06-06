Juve, Emre Can a breve a Torino. Poi Milinkovic-Savic o Pogba

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Emre Can è atteso a Torino durante la prossima settimana per le visite mediche con la Juventus, ma la Vecchia Signora lavora per potenziare ulteriormente il centrocampo di Max Allegri. Nel mirino c'è il laziale Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ma anche Paul Pogba, che potrebbe tornare in bianconero dopo aver consumato il ritorno al Manchester United. Il problema per il serbo è rappresentato dalla valutazione di Claudio Lotito, superiore ai 120 milioni di euro, mentre l'ostacolo per il francese è rappresentato dall'ingaggio percepito all'Old Trafford. Più defilato invece Lorenzo

Pellegrini, che ha una clausola rescissoria con la Roma fissata a 30 milioni di euro. Lo scrive Tuttosport in edicola.