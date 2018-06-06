Juve, Higuain può salutare: resta possibile lo scambio con Icardi

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

L'edizione odierna di Tuttosport scrive delle manovre per l'attacco della Juventus. I bianconeri non potranno pagare i 110 milioni di euro della clausola rescissoria di Mauro Icardi, perché l'Inter l'ha resa valida dal 1° al 15 luglio ma solo per i club esteri. Nell'aria - si legge sul quotidiano torinese - resta l'ipotesi di uno scambio con Gonzalo Higuain emersa la scorsa settimana, senza trovare conferme ma neppure smentite ufficiali. Se il Pipita dovesse salutare a prescindere, i bianconeri non si faranno trovare impreparati: per questo sono stati avviati i contatti per il ritorno di Alvaro Morata, ora al Chelsea, e per l'ingaggio di Anthony Martial del Manchester United.