Juve, Higuain: "Sto bene a Torino. La Premier? In futuro voglio giocarci"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Gonzalo Higuain, attaccante della Juventus, ha parlato del suo futuro ai microfoni di Espn, direttamente dal ritiro della Nazionale argentina che si sta preparando per il Mondiale in Russia: "Ho un contratto con la Juve e nessuno mi ha comunicato niente in vista della prossima estate. Sono tranquillo e sto bene a Torino. Un giorno mi piacerebbe giocare in Premier League, è il campionato più bello del mondo. Le partite inglesi sono uno spettatolo. Buffon? È stato meraviglioso giocare con lui, è un grandissimo dentro e fuori dal campo".