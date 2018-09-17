Juve, le ambizioni di Agnelli: "Vogliamo diventare i numeri uno"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

"Vogliamo diventare i numero uno". Andrea Agnelli non nasconde le ambizioni della Juve. Intervistato dal Financial Times, il presidente della Juventus spiega: "Pianificheremo, uno dopo l'altro, gli ultimi passi necessari per riuscirci". Per il principale quotidiano economico al mondo, l'acquisto di Cristiano Ronaldo è una scommessa finanziaria che può ripagare a livello economico e mediatico in futuro.