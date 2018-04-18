Juve, rebus Howedes: con sconto o nuovo prestito può restare

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Su Tuttosport si torna a parlare del futuro di Benedikt Howedes, difensore in prestito alla Juventus dallo Schalke 04. Nell'accordo era previsto l'obbligo di riscatto dopo 25 presenze, numero ovviamente irraggiungibile a causa dei tanti infortuni del tedesco. La Juve potrebbe riscattarlo comunque a 13 milioni, ma questa cifra appare troppo alta per un giocatore su cui permangono diversi dubbi legati agli infortuni. Per il quotidiano però la possibilità di permanenza esiste ancora e potrebbe concretizzarsi con uno sconto importante da parte dello Schalke o con un nuovo prestito dalla prossima estate.