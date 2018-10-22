Juventus, Chiellini: "Pogba? C'è affetto e tanta stima"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Giorgio Chiellini, difensore della Juventus, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky alla vigilia della sfida contro il Manchester United. "È bella da giocare per entrambe non credo che sia dentro o fuori per il Manchester come non lo è per noi. Paul... mi dispiace che sia ogni parola che rivolgiamo ad un ragazzo che stimiamo venga trattata in ambito di mercato. Però c'è tanto affetto e tanta stima per chi abbiamo visto crescere e che poi ha preso il volo. Credo che questo sentimento di affetto sia ricambiato. Ed è bello è normale che sia così"