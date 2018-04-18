Juventus, proposto il francese Digne. La situazione sulle fasce

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Ultime sul mercato della Juventus direttamente da La Gazzetta dello Sport. Sulle fasce, a sinistra, i bianconeri si riprenderanno Spinazzola (fine del prestito biennale), perderà quasi certamente Asamoah (direzione Inter) e valuterà a quale livello saranno le offerte per Alex Sandro (interessa a United e Psg). La ricerca è avviata, e nella lista è entrato pure il francese Lucas Digne, 24 anni, ex Roma con poco spazio nel Barça. L’agente del giocatore ha avanzato l’idea di un ritorno in Italia per il francese che alla Juventus piaceva già prima che lo prendesse la Roma. Essendo ancora giovane, il nazionale in bleu ha una valutazione fra i 20 e i 25 milioni di euro: in caso di operazione fattibile, ecco che la Juventus potrebbe proporre un prestito con diritto di riscatto.