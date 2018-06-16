La moviola di Francia-Australia: giusti i rigori, pur con ritardo

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Due gli episodi macroscopici durante Francia-Australia, entrambi nel secondo tempo. Griezmann, al cinquantaquattresimo, viene lanciato da Pogba. Risdon si allunga, sfiora il pallone, ma poi con la scivolata va a travolgere Griezmann. Molto bene il Var in questa occasione, perché all'inizio Cunha aveva sorvolato sul contatto, salvo poi ritornare sui propri passi dopo circa un minuto. Giallo giusto perché Risdon non si trova fuori dall'area - sarebbe stato rosso, in quel caso - e soprattutto perché non va diritto sull'uomo, ma compie il fallo solo per imperizia.

Bene anche il rigore dell'Australia, forse più visibile dal vivo perché Umtiti tocca in maniera evidente il pallone per toglierlo dalla disponibilità del compagno di squadra Varane. L'arbitro Cunha viene convinto dalle proteste dei Cangaroos a concedere il rigore, potendo comunque tornare - eventualmente - sui propri passi grazie al Var, cosa che non succede. Insomma, la tecnologia è un'assicurazione, anche per gli arbitri, per prendere decisioni complicate o non troppo chiare.