La poco sorprendente bocciatura di Griezmann

Al settantesimo di Francia-Australia, Didier Deschamps ha fatto una cosa che fa spesso. Togliere Griezmann a metà del secondo tempo. Pure se è stato uno dei pochi a tentare di dare quel qualcosa in più ai transalpini, trovando il gol - seppur solamente su rigore - e destabilizzato la retroguardia con qualche accelerazione. Certo, è evidente che la staffetta che il tecnico ha in mente è quella fra Le Petit Diable e Oliver Giroud, mentre Mbappé è l'ultimo sacrificabile del tridente concluso da Dembele, anche lui sostituto al minuto 70.

Griezmann è però il simbolo della Francia, l'uomo che ne monopolizza l'opinione pubblica. Per le tante finali giocate, quasi sempre decisivo o in bene - come nell'ultima con l'Atletico Madrid - sia nel male, come nei mesi maledetti del 2016, fra Champions League e Europeo in casa. Griezmann, due anni fa, era nei migliori tre giocatori del mondo. Per ritornarci dovrà trascinare la propria nazionale fino alla coppa.